MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will reportedly miss the team’s next game after testing positive for COVID-19.
NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that Rodgers informed teammates of his positive test Wednesday morning.
Rodgers informed teammates a few minutes ago of his positive test. Jordan Love will get his first NFL start against Patrick Mahomes on Sunday in Kansas City. https://t.co/VFPucQaT4S
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 3, 2021
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Rodgers is unvaccinated, though the quarterback told reporters in the offseason he was immunized against COVID-19.
#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is unvaccinated, per me and @MikeGarafolo. That’s why he’s out for Sunday vs. the #Chiefs.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 3, 2021
In an additional twist, ESPN is reporting that Rodgers petitioned the NFL to have an “alternate treatment” he underwent count as being fully vaccinated, but the league ruled against it and considered him unvaccinated.
Backup quarterback Jordan Love will start against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. It will be his first start in the NFL.
The Packers lead the NFC North with a 7-1 record.
