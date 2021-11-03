Election Results:Click here for full election results in Minnesota's 2021 races, including the ballot questions.
Rogers Is Reportedly Unvaccinated, Tried To Get An "Alternate Treatment" To Count As VaccinatedBy WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will reportedly miss the team’s next game after testing positive for COVID-19.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that Rodgers informed teammates of his positive test Wednesday morning.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Rodgers is unvaccinated, though the quarterback told reporters in the offseason he was immunized against COVID-19.

In an additional twist, ESPN is reporting that Rodgers petitioned the NFL to have an “alternate treatment” he underwent count as being fully vaccinated, but the league ruled against it and considered him unvaccinated.

Backup quarterback Jordan Love will start against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. It will be his first start in the NFL.

The Packers lead the NFC North with a 7-1 record.