Erbert & Gerbert’s Sandwich Shops shared these recipes with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.
Roasted Romesco Vegetable Panini
Serves 4
Recipe by Sarah Lang, A Simple Kitchen
- 4 ciabatta bread buns, halved
- ¼ cup olive oil
- 1 cup sliced red onion
- 1 cup sliced zucchini
- 1 cup roasted red bell pepper strips
- 4 oz goat cheese, sliced
- 1 cup Romesco Sauce, jarred or homemade (recipe follows)
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Toss red onion and sliced zucchini with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Roast for 30 minutes, tossing once, until caramelized. Remove from oven and let cool slightly.
Drizzle olive oil inside and outside of halved ciabatta bread buns. Spread inside of buns with desired amount of romesco sauce. On the bottom bun layer roasted red onion, roasted zucchini and roasted red bell pepper strips. Top veggies with sliced goat cheese. Close bun with top.
Grill in pre-heated panini press until crispy on the outside and cheese begins to melt. Slice in half and enjoy with extra romesco sauce.
Romesco Sauce
Makes 1 cup
- 4 garlic cloves, unpeeled
- 2 red bell peppers
- 1 red jalapeño or fresno chile, seeds removed
- 1 (1 1/2-in.-thick) slice crusty bread
- 5 tablespoons olive oil, divided
- 1/3 cup Marcona almonds
- 2 tablespoons sherry or red wine vinegar
- 1 tablespoon smoked paprika
- 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 ripe medium tomato, cored
Preheat broiler to high. Arrange garlic, bell peppers, chile, and bread on a foil-lined baking sheet. Drizzle vegetables with 1 tablespoon oil. Broil, turning occasionally, until vegetables are nicely charred and softened and bread is toasted, about 8 minutes for peppers and garlic and 4 minutes for bread. Transfer peppers and chile to a medium bowl; cover with the used foil and let steam.
Tear bread into small pieces. Peel garlic. Finely chop bread, garlic, and almonds in a food processor. Peel, stem, and seed peppers and chile. Add remaining 1/4 cup oil, peppers and chile, vinegar, paprika, salt, and tomato to processor; process until almost smooth. Serve at room temperature or cover and refrigerate for up to 2 days.
Meatzilla
Our take on the famous Erbert and Gerbert’s sub
Serves 4
Recipe by Sarah Lang, A Simple Kitchen
- 2 12” loaves French bread
- 1.5 cup sirloin cheesesteak, cooked
- 1.5 cup beef brisket, cooked
- 8 slices bacon, cooked
- 1 yellow onion, sliced
- 1 green bell pepper, sliced
- 1 T olive oil
- 6 slices provolone cheese
- 1 cup Hellmann’s mayonnaise
Sautee onions and peppers in a skillet with olive oil until soft and caramelized.
Halve the French bread horizontally and spread cut sides with mayo. On the bottom halves layer two strips of bacon, ¾ cup warm cheesesteak, two slices provolone cheese, and ¾ cup warm brisket. Top with sauteed onions and bell peppers. Close sandwiches and cut in half.