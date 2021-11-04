Editor’s Note: This story previously stated incorrectly that the victim was the suspect’s girlfriend. It was a friend of the suspect’s girlfriend.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A central Minnesota man is charged with stabbing a friend of his girlfriend, then holding her hostage for hours while in a state of methamphetamine-fueled paranoia.

Christopher Allen Shepersky, 35, is charged with a count of second-degree assault and a count of false imprisonment in connection with the attack early Monday morning in Belgrade.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Stearns County, the victim told investigators she and Shepersky had been using meth on Halloween night in her apartment. Hours later, she says he “became paranoid and delusional,” and believed lights outside where those of law enforcement.

She says Shepersky then began accusing her of turning him into police. He grabbed two kitchen knives and held them to her throat and chest, saying he wasn’t “going back to jail.”

The victim then wrestled with Shepersky for control of the knives, and suffered a deep hand cut. She soon passed out from blood loss. She says when she regained consciousness, she encountered Shepersky again, who told her he was going to use her as a “human shield.”

At some point during the ordeal, Shepersky contacted his ex-wife, sending her photos of blood-drenched scenes inside the home, including the unconscious victim. The ex-wife contacted police, leading to an eight-hour standoff.

The victim said she tried to escape the home several times, but Shepersky wouldn’t let her, and continued to threaten her with a knife, and later by swinging around a sledgehammer.

At 6 p.m. — about 14 hours or so after Shepersky allegedly first attacked the victim — he surrendered to authorities, who said he was so agitated that Stearns County Jail staff were warned ahead of time to handle him “with extreme caution.”

Two tendons in the victim’s hand were severed in the attack, requiring surgery and an estimated year of recovery.

Shepersky faces up to 13 years in prison if convicted.