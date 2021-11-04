MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota health officials’ Thursday update on the COVID-19 pandemic shows the latest positivity rate, hospital admissions and daily new case rate all on the rise.
In the daily update from the Minnesota Department of Health, officials reported 32 more deaths and 3,718 additional virus cases. That brings the state's total positive cases to 811,654, which includes nearly 8,500 reinfections, and the state's death toll to 8,793.
Of the 32 newly reported deaths, one person was in their late-30s (Dakota County) and three were in their late-40s (Olmsted and Ramsey counties).
The state's public health rise measures show a troubling trend. The latest positivity rate has increased to 8.2% as of Oct. 27. Daily new cases per 100,000 residents is also on an upward trend (44.2).
While new COVID-19 hospital admissions have leveled out somewhat in the latest figures (13.2) it had been increasing as of late.
In hospitals as of Wednesday, 232 patients with COVID-19 are in ICU beds and an additional 789 patients with the virus require non-ICU beds. Nearly 42,000 cases of COVID-19 have required hospitalization.
As kids ages 5 to 11 years old begin vaccinations in Minnesota, health officials say over 7 million doses have been administered so far, and 74% of those ages 12 and up have received at least one dose. Data on the 5 to 11 age group has not been released yet.
