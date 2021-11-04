Election 2021:Frey, Carter win second terms, but many Mpls. City Council members have been unseated.
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Fatal Crash, Garbage Truck, Mower County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man driving a dump truck was killed Wednesday when his vehicle rolled on a stretch of highway in southern Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol said the crash occurred on Interstate 90 near Windom Township just before noon.

The driver, identified as 53-year-old Dean Sinnwell of Rochester, was heading west on the highway when the truck entered the median, rolled and ended up in the eastbound lanes.

Sinnwell was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin, where he died.

The state patrol said Sinnwell was not wearing a seatbelt.