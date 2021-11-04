MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police in Mendota Heights are asking for the public’s help in finding Kathleen Broughten, a 74-year-old woman who has not been seen since Thursday morning.
Broughten left her home for a walk around 10:20 a.m. and has not returned. Police say she has Alzheimer’s disease and usually walks around her home near Ivy Falls.
She is described as 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighs roughly 135 pounds. She has gray hair, and was last seen wearing black pants, a bright pink sweater, and red gloves.
Police ask anyone with information to contact 911.
