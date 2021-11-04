Election 2021:Frey, Carter win second terms, but many Mpls. City Council members have been unseated.
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Though temperatures are starting off a few degrees cooler in the Twin Cities Thursday, a slight warmup is on the way.

By the afternoon, temperatures in the low 50s are expected in the metro and southern Minnesota. The northern part of the state will reach the upper 40s.

It’ll remain warmer than average overnight, with much of the state staying above freezing.

Friday will be a few degrees warmer, with temperatures in the mid 50s. The end of the week will also bring wind gusts and partly sunny skies.

Over the weekend, temperatures will climb into the 60s. A slight cooldown is expected at the start of next week, but the Twin Cities will still stay above 50 degrees.