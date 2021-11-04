MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A quiet weather pattern is expected over the coming days, with temperatures warming above average this weekend.

The WCCO Weather Team is reporting that Friday will have mild temperatures in the 50s, but will be pretty blustery. Sustained winds could hit between 30 and 40 mph in the southern area of the state in the afternoon, including the Twin Cities.

“Even though temperatures will be pretty steady in the 50s, it will feel cooler,” meteorologist Mike Augustyniak said.

Winds will calm into Saturday where temps will hit the low-60s. Winds of 5 to 10 mph are possible.

Then, for Sunday, which is the deer hunting opener, temperatures will be even warmer, hitting the mid-60s. Wind speeds are expected to be similar to Saturday.

As for next week, mild temperatures in the 50s and a healthy dose of sun looks to be the theme.

NORTHERN LIGHTS

Many viewers in Minnesota shared pictures of northern lights that were seen Wednesday evening and early Thursday morning.

Augustyniak reports that following another chance of seeing northern lights on Thursday evening for certain parts of the state, “there will be plenty more coming” since activity for aurora borealis is on the upswing for the next four to five years.

WCCO will have updates when there are chances to see the northern lights.