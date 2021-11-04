During the pandemic, people are encouraged to stay home from work when they’re sick.
But a new survey shows 58% of workers still avoid calling out sick over worries they’ll be criticized by their employer.
Three in five say they push themselves to clock in unless their feeling so bad they can’t get out of bed.
More On WCCO.com:
- Minneapolis City Council Races: Unofficial Winners Declared In All Wards
- Eight-Foot Wall Of Junk At Hoarder’s House To Be Cleaned Up By City Of Los Angeles
- Lakeville Police Asking For Public’s Help Identifying Road Rage Assault Suspect
- Twin Cities School District Makes Historic Pledge To Have 20% Of Lunch Menu Plant-Based By 2024