Election 2021:Frey, Carter win second terms, but many Mpls. City Council members have been unseated.
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Surveys

During the pandemic, people are encouraged to stay home from work when they’re sick.

But a new survey shows 58% of workers still avoid calling out sick over worries they’ll be criticized by their employer.

Three in five say they push themselves to clock in unless their feeling so bad they can’t get out of bed.