MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Now that the final hurdle has been cleared to begin vaccinating children ages 5-11 against COVID-19, state and school officials are rolling out their plans.
The Centers for Disease Control earlier this week issued formal recommendations for children as young as 5 to start receiving the Pfizer vaccine. Gov. Tim Walz announced Wednesday that Minnesota would begin vaccinating children in that age group this week.
On Thursday at 2:15 p.m., Walz will speak with Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm and Department of Education Commissioner Heather Mueller about the state’s collaboration with schools to vaccinate young children.
St. Paul Public Schools officials will share their plan for vaccinating children at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.
You can watch both press conferences on CBSN Minnesota.
The state also announced Wednesday a new website, Vax For Kids, to assist families in scheduling a vaccination and answer questions about the shot.
Ninety-four percent of Minnesotans are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the governor’s office. The state has administered more than 7 million doses, including about 463,000 booster shots.
