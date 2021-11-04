MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man wanted by authorities for violating his parole was taken into custody near Waseca after leading officers on a pursuit and allegedly threatening the vehicle’s driver with a gun.
The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force says officers tried to pull over a car around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday near Highway 14 with a 24-year-old man in the passenger seat and a 19-year-old woman in the driver’s seat.
The car initially stopped but then sped off, going west. Deputies pursued the car for about five minutes and eventually deployed a tire deflation device. The car came to a stop around Highway 14 and County Road 55, and the two were taken into custody.
Later, the woman told authorities that the man had pointed a gun at her during the traffic stop and told her to flee, or else he would shoot her and the deputies.
Officers found a loaded 9mm handgun in the car, along with suspected methamphetamine in the passenger seat. The gun had been stolen from another state.
The man is currently being held at Blue Earth County Jail on multiple charges, including second-degree assault and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
