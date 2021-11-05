MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A $20,000 reward is now offered for information about a missing mother of four.
Ashley Miller – or Ashley Carlson – was last seen on Sept. 23 near Lake Lena, about 25 miles east of Hinckley.
The 33-year-old is described as 5-foot-9, 217 pounds, with brown and purple highlights and hazel eyes.
“We are so thankful for the kindness of friends and strangers, the diligence of many law enforcement agencies and the help of news organizations that are keeping Ashley’s picture and information in front of the public,” said her mother, Krista Struck.
The family says the $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to Miller’s rescue or recovery.
Anyone with information can call a tip line at 218-241-0341.
