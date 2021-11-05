On Sunday, most of the country will adjust their clocks back one hour.
The Sleep Foundation notes that some studies suggest that the human body never fully adjusts to daylight savings.
Sleep experts say that during daylight savings, they see an increase in heart problems and mood disorders during the transition time.
Arizona, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands do not observe daylight savings.
