MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – With Thanksgiving quickly approaching, many Minnesotans are starting to think about their turkey plans.
Larry Schultz is an organic turkey farmer in Owatonna, who says it’s the busiest time of year for him. He’s seeing some of the same issues non-organic turkey farmers are seeing.
Butterball Turkey isn’t expecting an overall turkey shortage, but there could be fewer small turkeys this year. It’s because turkey growers have to navigate through various challenges over the past year which have impacted the availability of certain turkeys.
Schultz says logistics and staffing are the main concerns.
“It’s just been more of a challenge getting trucks, everything the last couple years has been a little more challenging even down to boxes,” he said. “We need to get people back to work to be able to handle normal production.”
Schultz says packaging and some products that used to take three weeks to get are now taking eight weeks. He advises buying your turkey early, but also expect certain turkeys to be a little pricier this year than past years.
