MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis man is facing murder charges for his alleged part in beating a man to death earlier this year and leaving his body in a south metro farm ditch.

Hennepin County prosecutors say 40-year-old Ivan Contreras-Sanchez is charged with second-degree intentional murder for his role in the March 29 “savage beating” that left 39-year-old Manuel Mandujano, of Minneapolis, dead.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Mandujano died of blunt force trauma. His family members reported him missing in early April. The relatives told investigators that people at a homeless encampment told them Mandujano got into a fight with another man who hit him over the head with a shovel, killing him.

Mandujano’s body was found a month after his killing in a farm ditch about 30 miles south of Minneapolis.

According to a criminal complaint, investigators found an electronic device near where the body was dumped, and they traced its user email back to Contreras-Sanchez.

A confidential informant later told police that the victim was killed in a north Minneapolis home. The woman renting the place said that she also heard the victim died there while she was away. The renter told investigators the victim was beaten by Chilango — later confirmed to be Contreras-Sanchez’s nickname — and another man. The woman was able to identify Contreras-Sanchez by his photo.

Police arrested Contreras-Sanchez on Nov. 2. Officers handcuffed him after he confirmed his email address.

In interview with investigators, Contreras-Sanchez initially denied any involvement in Mandujano’s death, but he later admitted to moving the body, the complaint states. He also showed police videos of the severely-injured victim. In one of the videos, he allegedly discussed with Mandujano why he’d been beaten.

If convicted of the murder charge, Contreras-Sanchez faces a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.