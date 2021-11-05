MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — While the weather for the deer opener this weekend looks to be sunny and mild, a storm system is developing that could bring widespread snow to Minnesota by the end of the coming workweek.
Meteorologist Chris Shaffer says the latest model data shows the system arriving Wednesday, covering the state in scattered showers that last through the night. On Thursday, the system’s wrap-around moisture has the potential to turn to snow and fall well into Friday, covering much of Minnesota and western Wisconsin with a first-of-the-season coating of snow.
“I don’t see any significant accumulation at this point, but you know how things can change,” Shaffer said Friday. “This is a week out, and we’ll definitely keep an eye on it.”
But before it’s time to think about snow (and sunsets before 5 p.m.), Minnesotans can enjoy a warm weekend. Saturday, which marks the firearms deer opener, looks to be sunny with highs in the low 60s — well above average for this time of year. The warmth continues Sunday, when temperatures are again expected to reach the low 60s.
Average high temperatures in Minnesota for early November are in the upper 40s. Meanwhile, the first average snowfall date in the Twin Cities is Nov. 2.
