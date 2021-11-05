MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A mother is calling for justice after her son died inside a Minnesota jail.
Del Shea Perry filed a complaint three years ago after her son, Hardel Sherrell, died inside the Beltrami County Jail in Bemidji. She says her son was denied medical attention.
“He was abused and who knows whatever else happened to him in those nine days he was in custody, crying out for help,” she told reporters at a news conference Friday. “No one would answer his cries.”
Perry is calling for the removal of the doctor who oversees medical care at several Minnesota jails. She wants the doctor to lose his license.
The Minnesota Department of Corrections has called for a criminal investigation into Sherrell’s death. The FBI is conducting the review.
Perry says she is aware of 54 other deaths in Minnesota county jails that are also being investigated.
