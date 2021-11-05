MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s that time again: The Baby Center is out with the top baby names of the year.
For girls, the top name was Olivia. Then Emma, Amelia, Ava and Sophia. No new girl names cracked the top ten this year.
For boys, Liam is once again on top. Followed by Noah, Oliver, Elijah and Lucas.
A pair of new names did crack the top ten for boys this year – Levi and Asher. That pushed out Mateo and Logan.
According to the Baby Center, gender neutral and unisex baby names like Finley and Tatum — along with names inspired by nature and pop culture — were some of the year's biggest baby name trends.
MINNESOTA NAMES
In Minnesota, Olivia is also the most popular girl name, followed by Charlotte and Emma. For boys, Henry is the top name, followed by Oliver and Theodore.
