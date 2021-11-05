MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The man in the middle of the Vikings’ offensive line has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
The Vikings said center Garrett Bradbury, who is vaccinated, will miss Sunday’s game in Baltimore against the Ravens.
Backup Mason Cole, whom the Vikings traded for this offseason, is expected to start in Bradbury’s place.
The Vikings drafted Bradbury in the first round of the 2019 draft. He’s started every game for the team since being drafted.
On Friday, the team announced that guard Dakota Dozier, who was not on the active roster, has also been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
