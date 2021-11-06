MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Rosemount man has been charged with two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct for allegedly luring a 15-year-old girl on social media and then sexually assaulting her.
Dalton Current, 20, was charged in Dakota County on Friday.
According to the complaint, Rosemount police received a report of the alleged assault on Wednesday.
The girl told investigators that she had met Current online the week before. They had talked and allegedly sent explicit photos to each other, the complaint states.
According to court documents, when she told Current that she was 15, he said he didn’t care and still wanted to meet her. He asked on Tuesday whether she could skip school the next day. She agreed, and he picked her up from a park nearby her school and drove her to his home, where the two allegedly engaged in sexual intercourse.
When Current said he wanted to have sex again, the girl said “I don’t know,” but he started to remove her clothes, the complaint says. He then allegedly choked her while raping her, even though she repeatedly told him to “please stop.”
Current was arrested that same day. Investigators later learned he was the subject of a warrant from Illinois for armed robbery. There, he had allegedly met a man on a dating site and went to his home for sex. Then he threatened him with a knife and took his electronics and jewelry, the complaint says.
If convicted, Current faces up to 15 years in prison on each charge.