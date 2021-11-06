MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – It was a beautiful fall day with summer-like temperatures Saturday. Minnesota parks and sidewalks were crowded with people taking advantage of the weather while they could.
“Somehow 65-degree highs today, even though it was 45 a couple days ago. The wonders of Minnesota, I guess,” said golfer Aaron Preese, who was playing at Hiawatha Golf Course.READ MORE: Man Killed In Fridley Car Crash
While almost everyone enjoyed the weather, many felt the uneasiness of its timing.
“Definitely some red flags going up about the climate change issue. But also, can’t really complain about 60’s in November,” said Lara Zimberoff, who was out for a walk with her dog.
Instead of skiing, Minnesotans are playing tennis this weekend. It’s even warm enough to go fishing without cutting a hole in the ice.READ MORE: Somerset Elementary Moves To Distance Learning Due To Rise In COVID Cases
“I saw they already took the docks out on another lake we were driving by,” said Charlie Jensen, who was hoping to catch some Pike at Lake Hiawatha. “Time is dwindling. Gotta take advantage.”
So cast your lines and swing your clubs, because this won’t last forever.
“You know it’s gonna be negative 20 next month,” said Preese.MORE NEWS: Missing New Hope Boy With Autism Found Safe