MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police in New Hope are asking for the public’s help in finding Edgard Jayee, a boy with autism who walked away from his home on Saturday.
Authorities believe that Jayee left his home on the 3500 block of Independence Avenue on Saturday morning.
He is described as approximately 5-foot-7, weighs roughly 200 pounds, and has short hair. Police believe he was last wearing a gray zip up hoodie.
Anyone with information of his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact the New Hope Police Department at 763-531-5170.