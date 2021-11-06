CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police in New Hope are asking for the public’s help in finding Edgard Jayee, a boy with autism who walked away from his home on Saturday.

Authorities believe that Jayee left his home on the 3500 block of Independence Avenue on Saturday morning.

Credit: New Hope Police

He is described as approximately 5-foot-7, weighs roughly 200 pounds, and has short hair. Police believe he was last wearing a gray zip up hoodie.

Anyone with information of his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact the New Hope Police Department at 763-531-5170.