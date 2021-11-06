MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO)– The Minneapolis Police Department responded to two separate shootings on Friday evening.
According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to reports of a man bleeding at the intersection of Washington and Chicago Avenues South around 4:03 p.m.
The man was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to a hospital.
At the same time, officers from another precinct responded to a shooting at a residence near the 24000 block of 18th Avenue South.
One was reported in serious condition and the other in critical condition.
Officers indicate that the two men were inside a home when gunfire erupted outside.
Officers indicate that the two men were inside a home when gunfire erupted outside.

Authorities are investigating both incidents. MPD says they do not believe the shootings are related at this point.