CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Local News, Minneapolis Police, Minneapolis Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO)– The Minneapolis Police Department responded to two separate shootings on Friday evening.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to reports of a man bleeding at the intersection of Washington and Chicago Avenues South around 4:03 p.m.

READ MORE: Four Hospitalized In Serious Brooklyn Center Crash

The man was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to a hospital.

At the same time, officers from another precinct responded to a shooting at a residence near the 24000 block of 18th Avenue South.

READ MORE: Man Killed In Fridley Car Crash

One was reported in serious condition and the other in critical condition.

Officers indicate that the two men were inside a home when gunfire erupted outside.

Authorities are investigating both incidents. MPD says they do not believe the shootings are related at this point.

MORE NEWS: Dalton Current, 20, Charged With Sexually Assaulting 15-Year-Old Girl