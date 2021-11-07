MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – About 300 people gathered in northwest Minnesota Sunday in search of a mother who went missing on Sept. 23.

Ashley Miller, 33, was last seen near the Lake Lena community, just 24 miles away from Hinkley.

“She’s all about family, especially her four beautiful kids, her mom, brother and sister who miss her tremendously,” said Carrie Miller, Ashely Miller’s aunt.

Miller’s family say there’s been private search parties but Sunday marked the first public search effort.

“Over the last two days, we had a crash course from some very professional resources who helped us plot out what everyone does,” explained Carrie Miller.

Hundreds walked through the woods and swampy terrain to find clues leading to Ashley Miller, covering a two mile radius.

“Everyone wants answers,” said Stephanie Graupner, a search volunteer. “We had whistles, walkie talkies, dogs, gloves and a phone line we can call if we found something.”

To track which areas have already been covered, the Pine County Police Department is asking people to get GPS tracking apps and then send that information to investigators.

The family is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to Ashley Miller’s rescue or recovery. A private investigator was also hired.

“If you hear this Ash, we are coming, we’re searching. We want to find you, we love you and miss you and want you back home,” said Carrie Miller.

Ashely Miller is from the Grantsburg, Wisconsin area. Burnett County law enforcement is aiding in search efforts. Ashley is 5’9” and weighs about 217 pounds. She has dark brown hair with dark purple highlights and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the tip line at 218-241-0341.