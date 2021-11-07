MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in Columbia Heights are investigating after a woman was struck and killed while trying to cross Central Avenue Northeast on Sunday evening.
The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says that around 5:20 p.m., a minivan was traveling south near the 4500 block of Central Avenue Northeast when it struck the pedestrian.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
The driver of the minivan was not injured.
Authorities say that southbound Central Avenue Northeast will be temporarily closed while officials investigate. Drivers should expect delays and plan for alternate routes, the sheriff’s office said.
