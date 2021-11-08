MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is fighting for his life Monday night after being rescued from house fire in north Minneapolis.
The Minneapolis Fire Department says that crews responded around 9 p.m. to a fire at a duplex on the 3100 block of Russell Avenue, in the city’s Jordan neighborhood.
Firefighters found heavy flames and smoke in the front of the building. Crews rescued a man inside by breaking a first-floor window and pulling him out. Firefighters aided the man until paramedics arrived at the scene.
An ambulance brought the victim to a local hospital for burns and smoke inhalation. Fire officials said the man was in critical condition.
While battling the flames, firefighters continued to search the duplex. No one else was inside.
Crews knocked down the flames. No other injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
