ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Transportation crews are installing 12 highway signs in northeastern Minnesota that have significant, historic meaning.
The signs, more than a decade in the making, mark the boundaries of a treaty signed in 1854 by the federal government and three Ojibwe tribes — the Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, Bois Forte Band of Chippewa and Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation installed the first sign on Nov. 1 on southbound Highway 61, just south of the Canadian border and near the entrance to Grand Portage State Park.
Honored to join tribal leaders from Grand Portage, Bois Forte & Fond du Lac today to celebrate the first of 12 signs on state highways to permanently mark the 1854 Treaty Boundary – on Hwy 61 just south of the Canadian border.
A historic day in recognition of tribal sovereignty! pic.twitter.com/jMWeSnKvFa
— Margaret Anderson Kelliher (@MAKMinnesota) November 1, 2021
The Grand Portage tribe initially asked for signs recognizing the treaty boundaries 11 years ago, followed by requests from the Bois Forte and Fond du Lac bands.
(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
