MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A motorcyclist suffered only minor injuries in a crash in the southwest metro with a semi truck that crushed the bike.
The Carver County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened on County Road 11 over Highway 212 on Monday.
Deputies are investigating a crash on Co Rd 11 over Hwy 212; a semi-truck and a motorcycle were involved in the crash. Only minor injuries were sustained by the motorcycle driver. Reminder to always wear a helmet when on a motorcycle; it could be a matter of life or death. ~824ts pic.twitter.com/RfTppJMMQW
— Carver County S.O. (@CarverSheriff) November 8, 2021
Pictures from the sheriff’s office show the motorcycle entangled near the rear axle.
“Reminder to always wear a helmet when on a motorcycle,” the sheriff’s office said. “It could be a matter of life or death.”
