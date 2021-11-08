CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Carver County Sheriff's Office, Local TV, Motorcycle Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A motorcyclist suffered only minor injuries in a crash in the southwest metro with a semi truck that crushed the bike.

The Carver County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened on County Road 11 over Highway 212 on Monday.

Pictures from the sheriff’s office show the motorcycle entangled near the rear axle.

“Reminder to always wear a helmet when on a motorcycle,” the sheriff’s office said. “It could be a matter of life or death.”