MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Following above-average temperatures for the first part of the week, Minnesota could see rain by mid-week and a wintry mix by the latter end of the week. Here’s what we know at this point on possible snowfall.

According to the WCCO Weather Team, Monday won’t be as warm as the past couple days, due to cooler air coming into the state. Generally, expect high temperatures in the low- to mid-50s and winds in the 5 to 10 mph range.

Tuesday will be a similar day, but Wednesday is when things begin to change.

“We’ve been watching the latest model trends on this, and they’ll continue to come in and finetune things, but this system is going to impact the upper midwest,” meteorologist Riley O’Connor said. “We’re going to have enough cold air where some areas will see a wintry mix.”

Rain showers move into eastern Minnesota in the late afternoon. The Twin Cities likely won’t see precipitation until in the late evening and early hours of Thursday morning.

Thursday morning is when the wintry mix — rain and snow — could affect parts of northern Minnesota on the back edge of the storm system. Then, things will dry out in the afternoon.

It looks like most of Thursday we’ll get a break from precipitation, the exception being areas of Minnesota north of Brainerd.

Another round of wintry mix moves into the state, including the Twin Cities, late Thursday evening and Friday morning, according to the latest models.

That’s when northern Minnesota could see its first snow accumulation of the season.

Right now, the impact of this system looks pretty minimal, but it will bring even cooler air into the state, along with blustery conditions.

“It’s way too early to talk about snow totals, because this is going to be a mainly Thursday-Friday event, so we still have several days to plan this out,” O’Connor said. “But just know, we are in for some changes.”

