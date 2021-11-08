MN Weather: What We Know (And Don't Know) On Possible Snowfall Later This WeekFollowing above-average temperatures for the first part of the week, Minnesota could see rain by mid-week and a wintry mix by the latter end of the week. Here’s what we know at this point on possible snowfall.

Minnesota Weather: Developing System Could Bring 1st Snowfall Of The SeasonWhile the weather for the deer opener this weekend looks to be sunny and mild, a storm system is developing that could bring snow to Minnesota by the end of the coming workweek.

Minnesota Weather: Mild Warmup Starts ThursdayBy the afternoon, temperatures in the low 50s are expected in the metro and southern Minnesota.

Gov. Walz Temporarily Eases Trucking Regulations To Help Livestock Producers Impacted By DroughtGov. Tim Walz signed an executive order Wednesday to support livestock producers hurting for lack of feeding following this year's historic drought.

Wha' Happened? Primo Northern Lights Viewing Opportunity Largely A Bust"Bottom line, the CME (coronal mass ejection) hit us but it was traveling slower than forecasted so it arrived closer to daylight hours and appears to be more of a glancing blow than a direct hit," Rice said. "In a word, it was a bust."