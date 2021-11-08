MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The U.S. begins lifting travel restrictions on visitors from a number of countries Monday, including Canada.
This comes after the nearly 20-month shutdown due to COVID-19.
Fully vaccinated Canadians can cross the U.S. border for non-essential travel. Air travelers have already been able to visit the United States.
Almost everyone visiting the United States will have to be vaccinated and show a negative COVID test within 72 hours of travel. There will be exceptions made for countries with limited access to vaccines.
“I think it’ll pick up a lot more once Canada drops its COVID test requirements,” Montana bar owner Dave Clark said. “I’m just being cautiously optimistic things will return to normal, hopefully this summer.”
Canada is requiring its citizens to present a negative COVID PCR test upon re-entry, which, for Canadians, can cost up to $300 a piece.
Canada reopened its borders to U.S. travel back in August, but the United States did not reciprocate at that time.
