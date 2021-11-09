MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A warning for pet owners: several cats and dogs have been found poisoned east of the metro.
Companion Animal Control believes homeowners near Baytown, Lake Elmo and Hugo may have put poison out to keep rodents out of their homes.
Companion is now warning people to watch their pets closely. Some common signs of poisoning include vomiting, diarrhea and excessive drooling.
If you suspect your animal has been poisoned, Companion recommends going to the vet immediately.
More On WCCO.com:
- Minnesota Weather: What We Know (And Don’t Know) On Possible Snowfall This Week
- Dave Chappelle, Justin Bieber Spotted At Minneapolis’ Lotus Restaurant
- Over 80% Of Iowa Deer Sampled In Study Found To Have COVID-19
- ‘Millennial Farmer’ Gives His Nearly 1M YouTube Subscribers A Glimpse At Life In Rural MN