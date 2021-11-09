CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Arby's, Local TV, Surdyk's Liquor, Tattersall Distilling

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Everyone knows Arby’s has the meats. Thanks to Minneapolis-based Tattersall Distilling, they’ve got the vodka now, too.

You read that right: the roast beef-based fast food chain is teaming up with Tattersall for crinkle and curly fry flavored vodkas.

The vodka will go on sale online Nov. 18. Arby’s said quantities are “extremely limited.”

Another Minneapolis business — Surdyk’s Liquor — will distribute the vodka, Arby’s said.