MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Everyone knows Arby’s has the meats. Thanks to Minneapolis-based Tattersall Distilling, they’ve got the vodka now, too.
You read that right: the roast beef-based fast food chain is teaming up with Tattersall for crinkle and curly fry flavored vodkas.
The vodka will go on sale online Nov. 18. Arby’s said quantities are “extremely limited.”
Available for a limited time. Quantities extremely limited. Proudly distilled by @tattersallco and distributed by @surdyksliquor. Must be 21+. Drink responsibly.
— Arby's (@Arbys) November 9, 2021
Another Minneapolis business — Surdyk’s Liquor — will distribute the vodka, Arby’s said.
