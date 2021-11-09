CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 48-year-old woman.

According to officials, Angel Ilona Berzins, who also goes by the last name Hines, is reported as possibly missing.

“Angel was last reported to have exited a vehicle in the Hinckley, MN area after an argument with her husband,” officials said in a release.

Her family, who hasn’t heard from her in over a month, is concerned for her safety and welfare.

Berzins is described as 5-foot-4 and 130 pounds with blonde hair. She was living in the Minneapolis area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 218-326-3477 and talk with Investigator Mark Greiner.