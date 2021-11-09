MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The judge overseeing the Kim Potter trial has ruled that news organizations will be allowed to live broadcast the proceedings.

In a Tuesday filing, Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu ordered that video and audio recording and live broadcasting will be allowed in the courtroom during the trial session. The only matters not subject to audio recording will be sidebar discussions, although they will be allowed to be captured on video.

This decision comes a week after news organizations, including WCCO-TV, asked the judge to reconsider her earlier ruling that barred recording and live streaming of the trial. The organizations argued that live streaming was the only way to allow meaningful access in the case given the state of COVID-19 spread in Minnesota.

Potter, a former Brooklyn Center police officer, is facing manslaughter charges in the April 11 shooting death of Daunte Wright. Her trial is slated to start on Nov. 30.

WCCO will live stream the trial on CBSN Minnesota.

This will mark the second high-profile trial of a Minnesota police officer to be live-streamed this year. In April, the trial of Derek Chauvin was watched across the country. It was the first time in Minnesota history that gavel-to-gavel broadcasting was allowed.

Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, was convicted of murder in the death of George Floyd. He is currently serving a 22-and-a-half year sentence.

While that trial was unfolding in the spring, Potter shot Wright during a traffic stop. According to her department’s former chief, she believed that she was holding her Taser when she shot the Black man with her firearm as he tried to drive away.

Potter is facing charges of first-degree and second-degree manslaughter.