MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Brooklyn Center are asking the public to avoid an “active investigation” in the city.
Authorities said there is a “large police presence” near 66th Avenue North and Highway 252.
Minnesota Department of Transporation cameras showed a traffic backup in the area, as well as several law enforcement vehicles.
This is a developing story. Check back for more information.
