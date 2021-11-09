CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Fatal Crash, Local TV, McLeod County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 66-year-old woman was killed in a crash with a cargo truck in McLeod County Monday morning.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Marlana Mogensen of Howard Lake was heading south on Babcock Avenue in Winsted Township when her car collided with a cargo truck heading east on Highway 7.

Mogensen died at the scene. The 25-year-old cargo truck driver was hospitalized with injuries that are not life-threatening.