WHAT WE KNOW

– First accumulating snow for northern Minnesota is expected later this week

– Strong winds for all of Minnesota, wintry weather impacts on Friday morning

– Much colder weekend to follow, with the possibility of more snow

WHAT WE DON’T KNOW

– How much snow will accumulate up north

– If rain in the metro will transition to snow

– When the flakes will first start falling

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The coldest air Minnesotans have felt this season is coming later this week. So too is a storm system that could bring the first accumulating snow for parts of northern Minnesota.

But before that, temperatures will remain mild for a bit longer. Daytime temperatures Tuesday look to climb into the low 50s under partly cloudy skies.

Change comes Wednesday afternoon.

A storm system will wash over Minnesota, with soaking, steady rainfall reaching the Twin Cities after sundown. In the overnight hours, the rain will likely turn to snow for parts of northern Minnesota, where snow may accumulate into Thursday morning.

Thursday night into Friday, the Twin Cities could see a wintry mix, but the precipitation will move out of the state quickly.

With the rain will come strong winds. All of Minnesota will experience gusts between 20 and 40 mph. The strongest gusts are expected in southwestern Minnesota and along the North Shore.

“It stays windy Thursday, even into Friday,” said WCCO Chief Meteorologist Chris Shaffer. “We could see a few flakes on the back side of that system as it clears out, but we’re not expecting any accumulation with that.”

Heading into the weekend, another system could sweep over Minnesota.

On Saturday, an Alberta clipper system could bring light snowfall across much of the state. However, depending on temperatures, the precipitation could fall as rain or a wintry mix. It’s too early to tell.

“Some models have it missing us, some have it warm enough for rain showers, others have it bringing us a light dusting of snow Saturday night pushing into Sunday,” Shaffer said. “The possibility for those first few flakes are definitely there.”

Weekend temperatures will be cold, with highs only in the upper 30s. Lows are expected to be below freezing from Friday until Monday.

Still, the immediate forecast isn’t all too wintry. According to Shaffer, another round of mild weather — with highs in the 50s — could be coming next week.

