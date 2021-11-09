MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Prior Lake High School officials say an investigation is underway after a “serious and disturbing racist video” was posted to social media by students at the school.
In a letter sent to staff and families, Principal Dr. John Bezek said the video "goes against everything for which our school stands" and the school doesn't tolerate racism or hate speech.
“We have launched an investigation into the students involved with the video and will take appropriate action,” Bezek said.
Bezek said the school received several reports regarding the video Tuesday morning.
“Racist messages like the ones in the video create an environment that is hostile to learning. I want to assure students and staff that we are committed to their safety and emotional well-being,” Bezek said in the letter.
Bezek says student leaders will gather Tuesday afternoon and will be discussing ways to move forward.
