MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — State Farm has released a statement following Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ statements on COVID-19 vaccination.

When Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in November, it was revealed that he is unvaccinated. In an interview on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers said that he did not lie about saying he was “immunized” against COVID-19 during his initial press conference.

Rodgers also said that one of the reasons he did not get the vaccination is because he is allergic to Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. He said he made a choice that’s in the best interest of his body.

In a statement sent to multiple news agencies Monday, State Farm said that Rodgers — one of the insurance company’s spokespersons — has been a “great ambassador” for the company. The company says it doesn’t support some of his comments, but supports “everyone’s right to make a choice.”

Here’s more of the statement:

“We don’t support some of the statements that he has made, but we respect his right to have his own personal point of view. We recognize our customers, employees, agents and brand ambassadors come from all walks of life, with differing viewpoints on many issues. Our mission at State Farm is to support safer, stronger communities. To that end, we encourage vaccinations, but respect everyone’s right to make a choice based on their personal circumstances.”

While State Farm isn’t terminating its relationship with Rodgers, the company has cut back on the amount of advertisements that feature the Packers signal caller. On Sunday, there were just six out of a possible 394 ads that featured Rodgers, which makes up just 1.5 percent of all of the ads that were run.

In the prior two Sundays, Rodgers appeared in an estimated 25 percent of State Farm ads, according to data from Apex Marketing.

