MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Texas say the victim in a 1980 cold case killing was identified as a 14-year-old girl from Minnesota.
The Walker County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that Sherri Anne Jarvis, of Stillwater, was the victim of a murder in Huntsville, Texas. Her body was found on the side of a highway on Nov. 1, 1980.
Detectives worked for years to figure out the victim’s identity. They only succeeded recently with the aid of DNA analysis and internet resources, which investigators used to link the DNA to relatives. The search eventually led to Minnesota.
In a statement, Jarvis’ family thanked law enforcement in Texas for not giving up.
“We lost Sherri more than 41 years ago and we’ve lived in bewilderment every day since, until now as she has finally been found,” the statement said.
The family explained that Jarvis was removed from their home at age 13 for habitually missing school. According to investigators, Jarvis ran away from Minnesota.
On Oct. 31, 1980, Jarvis was spotted at two locations in Huntsville. She reportedly told people at a truck stop that she was from Texas.
Jarvis’s killer has yet to be found.
