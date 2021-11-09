MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Woodbury say there were two vehicle thefts, an armed robbery and an attempted armed robbery in the area in less than an hour Monday night.
The Woodbury Department of Public Safety said all four crimes happened between 8:15 and 9 p.m.
A blue Jaguar with plates reading FCA869 was taken from a Target by suspects with guns, the department said. A Honda Accord, plates reading GEC302, was taken from a business on Eagle Creek Lane while the owner was inside.
At Chick-Fil-A, police said, armed suspects stole a person’s phone and purse. Hy-Vee in Oakdale was the site of the attempted armed robbery.
Authorities said they are “working on developing suspects.”
