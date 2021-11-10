CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Investigators are asking for the public’s help to catch a truck thief accused of killing an innocent driver in the Twin Cities.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension released a photo of a person of interest Wednesday evening. They think he may know something about the truck or its driver and want to speak with him.

Police tried to stop the truck in a Hy-Vee parking lot in Brooklyn Park Wednesday morning, but the driver sped off and crashed through a chain-link fence.

The truck then dragged the fence for miles, eventually striking 75-year-old Judd Anderson’s vehicle on Highway 252 near 66th Avenue in Brooklyn Center. He crashed into a light pole and died.

The driver got away in a blue Ford truck with license plate MJW-169. Anyone who spots the truck, or recognizes the man, is asked to call 911.