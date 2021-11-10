MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The metrics used to track COVID-19 in Minnesota are reaching some of the highest levels seen so far this year. Meanwhile, health officials on Wednesday announced 5,277 new cases and reported 43 more deaths.

The latest new case figures likely contain some cases from over the weekend, when the surge of new reports exceeded the state’s intake processing capacity. On Tuesday, health officials said the backlog in weekend cases would bring increased case totals throughout the next few days. On Tuesday, this resulted in more than 7,000 cases being added to the state’s tally.

Since the pandemic began more than 20 months ago, Minnesota has logged 831,669 cases and 8,925 deaths. Of the newly reported deaths Wednesday, two of them were Twin Cities residents in their late 40s. The bulk of the newly reported deaths (37) happened this month.

The latest data shows that Minnesota’s average seven-day positivity rate is at 9.3%, the highest it’s been so far this year. The spike is nearing the “high risk” threshold, which health officials mark at 10%. The last time the state’s positivity rate was in high risk territory was during the surge in cases last November.

Average daily case growth is also nearing a record high for the year. As of last week, the seven-day average stood at 52.7 new cases per 100,000 residents. That’s just below a peak reached but a month earlier, when the average daily case growth was at 53.9 new cases per 100,000 residents. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Minnesota has the ninth worst seven-day case rate in the nation.

In Minnesota hospitals, 1,159 patients were being treated for COVID-19 as of Tuesday, marking the highest levels seen since last year. Of those currently hospitalized, 257 require intensive care beds, also a record for the year. Meanwhile, 96% of the state’s ICU beds are in use, and the state’s hospitalization rate is creeping toward levels not seen since last year.

State health leaders are still urging Minnesotans to get vaccinated, as the most severe cases are among people who are unvaccinated. So far, 67% of Minnesotans eligible for the vaccine, which now includes those ages 5 and older, have gotten at least one dose.

Nearly 600,000 people have also taken a booster dose. On Tuesday, the drug-maker Pfizer asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to authorize booster doses of its vaccine for all adults. Currently, boosters are only available to seniors and adults with certain high-risk conditions.

Since the state’s vaccine push began late last year, more than 7.1 million vaccine doses have been administered in Minnesota. Among the most recent demographic approved for the vaccine, children ages 5 to 11, nearly 14,000 of such Minnesotans have received at least one vaccine dose.