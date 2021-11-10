MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is being sued by his ex-girlfriend for alleged physical and emotional abuse.

The lawsuit stems from an incident in November of 2020, when the woman allegedly showed up at Cook’s home unannounced. Once inside, a fight broke out between the woman, Cook and Cook’s cousin.

WCCO has not been able to see a copy of the lawsuit, but according to reports, the woman claims Cook slammed her into a coffee table and overpowered her when she tried to mace him.

Cook’s attorney tells WCCO that he was trying to defend his cousin when the woman allegedly pulled out a handgun and held the men hostage for hours.

Sources tell WCCO that attorneys for both parties could have settled the matter Tuesday afternoon, but Cook backed out, saying the ex-girlfriend wanted millions, and he feels confident that their story of what unfolded will be corroborated.

The Vikings released the following statement Tuesday night on the matter:

We recently received notification from Dalvin Cook’s legal representative regarding a situation that occurred between Dalvin and a female acquaintance in November 2020 and led to an ongoing dispute between the parties. Upon learning of this, we immediately notified the NFL. We are in the process of gathering more information and will withhold further comment at this time.

The Vikings drafted Cook in the second round in 2017. He’s since developed into the focal point of their offense, totaling 5,575 yards and 38 touchdowns in 49 games.

_____

If you are in an abusive relationship and stuck at home with a dangerous partner, call 911 or The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233. All calls are free and confidential.