CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Anoka County, Fatal Crash, Nowthen News

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Anoka County officials say a fatal crash in Nowthen has closed roads in the area Wednesday afternoon.

According to the county sheriff’s office, the crash occurred near Vikings Boulevard NW and Saint Francis Boulevard NW.

“Roads in the area will be closed and drivers should expect delays,” the sheriff’s office said in a news alert.