MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say a 23-year-old mother is in custody after the death of her infant — the city’s 83rd homicide of the year.
Officers were called to the 900 block of 22nd Avenue South in the Seward neighborhood just after 3 a.m. Wednesday on a welfare check, where they found the 2-month-old child dead with visible trauma.
The mother is being held in the Hennepin County Jail. WCCO typically doesn’t identify suspects until they’ve been formally charged.
Police are urging anyone who knows more about this homicide to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or submit a tip online. All tips can be made anonymously.
