MINNEAPOLS (WCCO) — St. Paul police say a man was arrested Wednesday morning after beating his mother to death inside her Payne-Phalen neighborhood home.
The St. Paul Police Department says officers responded around 4 a.m. to the home on the 600 block of Cook Avenue East following a domestic disturbance report. Inside, officers found a 61-year-old woman who appeared to have been badly beaten. Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.
The woman's 38-year-old son was also inside, and police identified him as a suspect. After being interviewed by police, the man was booked into the Ramsey County Jail on suspicion of murder. WCCO-TV does not generally identify suspects until they've been formally charged.
The killing remains under investigation. The victim’s identity has yet to be released. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine her exact cause of death.
According to police, this marks the 33rd homicide this year in the capital city.
