WHAT WE KNOW

– First accumulating snow for northern Minnesota is expected later this week, possibly Thursday

– Soaking rain for most of Minnesota beginning Wednesday afternoon

– Strong winds for all of Minnesota, wintry weather impacts on Friday morning

– Much colder weekend to follow, with the possibility of widespread snow from an Alberta clipper system

WHAT WE DON’T KNOW

– How much snow will accumulate up north

– When the flakes will first start falling

– Where exactly the Alberta clipper system will hit

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Temperatures in the Twin Cities will be cooler Wednesday, but still mild, and steady precipitation is on the way.

WCCO Chief Meteorologist Chris Shaffer says a storm system is on track to enter Minnesota Wednesday afternoon, drenching much of the state with steady rainfall through the day. The system is expected to hit the Twin Cities in the early evening, with rain continuing into Thursday morning.

On the back side of the system will be a blanket of cold air, which looks to settle over parts of northern Minnesota, bringing the potential for accumulating snow. According to Shaffer, a few inches of snow could stack up on grassy areas and side streets. Drivers will want to be prepared as this will mark the first real snow of the season.

Closer to the Twin Cities, the cooler air Thursday will bring a wintry mix or light snow across central Minnesota. However, no accumulation is expected.

The cold air will usher in strong winds. Gusts between 20 and 40 mph are expected Thursday into Friday across Minnesota, with the strongest gusts likely along the western border and south-central Minnesota.

A second chance for light snow will come Friday for much of the state, but the precipitation could well change to a wintry mix near the Twin Cities, as air temperatures are expected to be in the upper 30s in the afternoon.

Over the weekend, however, there’s a chance light snow could accumulate in the Twin Cities. According to Shaffer, an Alberta clipper system looks to descend on Minnesota on Saturday evening, bringing light but widespread snow across Minnesota into Sunday.

For the Twin Cities, the first average inch of snowfall happens around the third week of November. Last year, it was much earlier, thanks for a storm that dumped 7 inches of snow in late October. In 2019, the first inch didn’t fall until Nov. 26.

