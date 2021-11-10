CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man was crushed to death Wednesday in Moorhead after the van he was underneath fell on him.

Police say first responders were called to a residential garage on the 1300 block of 34th Avenue South at about 11:20 a.m., where they found the victim unresponsive, lying under the front of the vehicle. Another man at the scene saw the collapse and tried to free the man unsuccessfully.

Firefighters were able to extricate him, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, but police say they don’t suspect foul play. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the victim’s identity at a later date.